Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.05.2020 | 2:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

FIR filed against Poonam Pandey for Coronavirus lockdown violation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Poonam Pandey is known for her rather controversial posts on her social media. Yesterday, an FIR was lodged against her for violating the Coronavirus lockdown rules. The entire country has been put under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the government has advised people to avoid stepping out of their places.

FIR filed against Poonam Pandey for Coronavirus lockdown violation

Poonam Pandey, being the rebel that she is, stepped out with her friend Sam Ahmed Bombay to stroll around Marine Drive in her plush car. The FIR was lodged after she admitted that she was out without any reason. The senior police inspector, Mrityunjay Hiremath, told PTI that, “A case has been registered against Ms. Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act”.

Also Read: Poonam Pandey files a criminal case against Raj Kundra and his associates; the latter denies association with the firm

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

Kabir Khan reveals why it took him one and a…

Aamir Khan encourages budding scriptwriters…

Ali Abbas Zafar is in no rush to release…

Sonu Nigam has no plans to return to Mumbai…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification