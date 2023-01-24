After Chanakya was put on the back burner, Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey decided to collaborate on another project. It was announced in October last year without any of the two sharing any details about the genre. Bollywood Hungama has discovered that the film in question is a romantic thriller set in 2 eras.

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn & Neeraj Pandey’s next is a romantic thriller set in two eras

"Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey's next is set in the late 90s and the present times. It's a romantic thriller, whose story begins in the 1990s and then takes a 20-year leap switching to the present," a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the younger portion is played by Saiee Majrekar and a young actor, whereas the older portion will see Ajay Devgn with Tabu.

It's a one of its kind film for Indian cinema and both Ajay and Neeraj are confident to win over their audience with their thriller. The film begins soon in Lucknow with a start-to-finish schedule. "Ajay Devgn has 25 days of work in the thriller and will complete all of it in one go. He will be shooting with Tabu soon in Lucknow," the source further told us.

The movie was announced for a June 2023 release, but we hear it has now been pushed further to the last quarter of 2023 and a new date will be announced once the shooting is wrapped up. Ajay will next be seen in Bholaa, which is all set for a March 30 release.

