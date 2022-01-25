Actress Katrina Kaif has been in the news for more than a while now. The actress recently was in the Maldives for an ad shoot. The actress shot for a beverage commercial in which she is the brand ambassador for more than a decade. She was spotted outside the Mumbai airport as she returned from the Maldives.

The actress was donning a casual look. She teamed up a punk graphic printed t-shirt along with a pair of pencil jeans. She further accessorised her look with a pair of white sneakers and a white mask. She was in all smiles as she waved the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next star alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

ALSO READ:Katrina Kaif sizzles in vibrant blue and white bikini in Maldives, see her stunning photos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.