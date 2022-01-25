comscore

Katrina back in Mumbai after the shoot of slice beverage commercial in the Maldives

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Katrina Kaif has been in the news for more than a while now. The actress recently was in the Maldives for an ad shoot. The actress shot for a beverage commercial in which she is the brand ambassador for more than a decade. She was spotted outside the Mumbai airport as she returned from the Maldives.

The actress was donning a casual look. She teamed up a punk graphic printed t-shirt along with a pair of pencil jeans. She further accessorised her look with a pair of white sneakers and a white mask.  She was in all smiles as she waved the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next star alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas.

ALSO READ:Katrina Kaif sizzles in vibrant blue and white bikini in Maldives, see her stunning photos

