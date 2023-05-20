Salman Khan to construct a 19-storey hotel at Carter Road, Bandra; will be located 200 meters away from Aamir Khan’s residence

Salman Khan is not just a successful superstar but also a prominent producer and besides, he has other business interests as well. That Salman dabbles in real estate is common knowledge and today, news has come in that he’s all set to build a swanky hotel in Mumbai.

As per a report in The Times Of India, Salman Khan plans to construct a 19-storey hotel facing the sea at Carter Road, Bandra. The building plan has been approved by the BMC and work is expected to begin soon.

The plot, where the hotel will be located, once housed a residential society named Starlet. The abandoned building which stands on the plot will be demolished after which the construction will commence.

According to the article, the hotel will include three-level basements while the first and second floors would be reserved for a café and restaurant. While the third floor will have a gymnasium and swimming pool, the fourth floor will be reserved as a service floor while the fifth and sixth floors will have the convention centre. The hotel rooms will be located between the 7th and the 19th floors.

Interestingly, the plot is located 200 meters away from Freeda One, the residence of fellow superstar Aamir Khan.

The report further mentions that Salman Khan and his family had initially planned to redevelop the property into a residential building. But the plan was changed later on. The proposal was submitted to the BMC more than a year ago in the name of Salman Khan’s mother, Salma Khan, the owner of the property.

On the work front, Salman Khan recently released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which arrived in cinemas on Eid. His next film will be Tiger 3, which will be released in theatres on Diwali 2023. Salman recently shot a scene with Shah Rukh Khan. The Pathaan (2023) star has a special massy appearance in this Maneesh Sharma-directorial.

