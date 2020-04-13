Bollywood Hungama

Satish Kaushik is hopeful that his film Kaagaz will get a good release as Salman Khan is presenting it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-director Satish Kaushik's next directorial Kaagaz based on the real-life story of Mritak Lal Bihari is all ready. In an interview with a daily, Satish revealed that at the time the lockdown was announced he had only two days of shoot left and was waiting for the lead actor Pankaj Tripathi to return from another shoot. The two were supposed to discuss promotional strategies for the film.

Satish Kaushik is hopeful that his film Kaagaz will get a good release as Salman Khan is presenting it

Satish Kaushik said that they had plans to release the film after Gunjan Saxena biopic and '83 as both the films feature Pankaj Tripathi and Kaagaz marks the actor's first film as a solo lead. The film is being presented by Salman Khan and had agreed to do so after listening to the script while he was shooting for Bharat.

Talking about the release, Satish said that everything depends on the new lineup. He said that the big films will be looking out for the opportune dates, while smaller films like theirs may get an early release. However, Satish is confident that with Salman Khan presenting the film, they are hopeful to get a good theatrical release.

Meanwhile, the film is the story of Lal Bihari, a farmer from Amilo, Azamgarh whose uncle bribed an official to declare him dead so he could usurp his ancestral property. For 19 years, Lal Bihari tried everything possible to prove that he was alive and finally, the court ruled in his favour. Later, Lal Bihari prefixed his name with ‘Mritak’ (deceased) as a reminder of his struggle to exist and founded the Uttar Pradesh Association of Dead People to highlight cases like his.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Satish Kaushik reveals the identity of the man who served as his inspiration in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat

