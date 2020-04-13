Bollywood Hungama

Dino Morea on being quarantined

BySubhash K. Jha

Actor Dino Morea currently being seen playing the Good Dad in the web series Mentalhood is taking Week 2 of the lockdown in his stride. Says Dino, “Since there’s so much time at home. I am reading, watching films, gardening, and spending time with my family, exercising at home. It is very important to keep up a routine, or else it will get very difficult to get back to normal life once the lockdown is over.”

Dino has recently kick-started a film production company. And he’s busy catching up on the scripts that are submitted for consideration. “I am looking at a backlog of scripts which I am finishing for my production company. This is my opportunity to do the paperwork that’s been pending.”

As for sitting down to just think about life Dino says, “I introspect a lot anyway, so that’s normal for me. Am actually sleeping really well. The last few days have been fantastic. It could also be that there’s no traffic, no air pollution, no sound. It’s cooler and just feels super.”

Dino’s advice to the public? “This is a great time to make changes in your life, think about the direction you’re moving in, if happy or not, and make a change accordingly. You’re not in any race, if at all; you just have to be happy with yourself. Become a super version of yourself.”

