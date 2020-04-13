Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Sonakshi Sinha has been spreading awareness about the importance of lockdown, social distancing, the importance of following the lockdown and also thanked essential care workers for stepping up during these testing times. Earlier today, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted a picture from a publication and alleged that Sonakshi was shooting during the lockdown.

However, Sonakshi Sinha took to twitter and revealed that the picture was taken on 5th Nov 2019, and shared a photo from the show which she was shooting for on that date. She tweeted, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that. Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze-frame means throwback in terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!”

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME ????????‍♀ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that it was from the shoot of Farah Khan's show which she did with Varun Sharma.

