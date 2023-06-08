Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the triumph of her recent movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During a recent interview, she was questioned about the possibility of marrying a cricketer, considering her past association with cricketer Shubman Gill. Sara responded to the inquiry diplomatically, choosing not to provide a definitive answer.

In a recent interview, Sara was posed with a question about whether she would consider emulating her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's path by marrying a cricketer. Sara openly admitted that the profession of a potential partner does not hold much significance to her. She told India Today, “I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession).”

When further probed to reveal if there is anyone from the present Indian cricket team who has captured her interest, the actor responded, “I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so.”

Meanwhile on the film front, Sara Ali Khan has an interesting line-up of films. She has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak and Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino lined up for release this year. On the other hand, Vicky has Sam Bahadur along with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, which is based on the real life events of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.

