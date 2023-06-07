Ekta Kapoor's Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning back on television and ardent fans of this show cannot wait for it. StarPlus is all set to rerun Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii from June 8, 6 pm and has announced this on TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's birthday on June 7.

On Ektaa Kapoor’s 48th birthday, StarPlus announces rerun of Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii

The show ruled the TRP charts during its time and all the characters of the show became a household name. Kiran Karmarkar and Sakshi Tanwar played the lead roles in the show. The show broke all the records and it was among those shows that ran for eight years. The show garnered immense love and admiration from the audience.

Sakshi Tanwar as Parvarti was loved and adored by the audience. The viewers related themselves to Paravati. Undoubtedly, Ekta Kapoor is the queen of daily soaps and the shows she came up with got the families of the whole country together and Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii is an example of it. With the rerun of the show on StarPlus, the audience to relive all the past moments.

