Pooja Entertainment, one of the most reputed and respected production houses in the industry, is gearing up to release some of the biggest and most exciting films of recent times. Their upcoming films are The Great Indian Rescue, starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, Ganapth Part 1 starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, Meri Patni Ka Remake starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, etc.

SCOOP: Pooja Entertainment to unveil release date of Akshay Kumar-starrer The Great Indian Rescue with a grand announcement slate video for their films in 2023-24

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the team of Pooja Entertainment is all set to take the excitement a few notches higher with an announcement slate video. A source told us, “The idea behind the video is to make audiences aware that this banner has backed some of the highly awaited films of 2023 and 2024. The video will list out these films and will also unveil the release dates of those films whose dates haven’t been announced yet.”

One such film whose release date is keenly awaited is The Great Indian Rescue. It is based on a real-life incident and features Akshay Kumar in a bearded look. The source added, “The team of Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar are discussing at length what would be the ideal release date for this film. They are quite confident of the product and want to get the best possible release date for it. Once the release date is locked, the announcement video will be launched.” The Great Indian Rescue is expected to release in a few months, as per industry insiders.

Pooja Entertainment, in recent times, had announced the release dates of their other films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Eid 2024) and Ganapth Part 1 (Dussehra 2023; October 20, 2023). The source claims the video might give a sneak peek of these films. The source said, “A couple of more films are also being developed by Pooja Entertainment. These films will go on floors later this year and their announcement might also happen through the video.”

