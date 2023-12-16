Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films have had a great 2023. The reputed production house delivered a theatrical sleeper hit of 2023, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Their web shows Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and Jee Karda got a lot of appreciation. Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video was critically acclaimed. And recently, it came to light that their Netflix original, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, has set a record. The streaming giant released a list of its most-watched content between January and June 2023 and the pacy thriller starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal was the most-watched original Indian film. On the global level, it was placed in the 401st position and had accumulated 4,17,00,000 viewing hours, surprising the industry and netizens.

Sara Ali Khan-Karisma Kapoor-Vijay Verma starrer Murder Mubarak to have a direct release on Netflix

In the past, Maddock and Netflix had successfully collaborated on Mimi (2021) and Dasvi (2022). And now, they have joined hands yet again for the upcoming film Murder Mubarak. It’s a quirky comic thriller starring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Verma, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deven Bhojani and Suhail Nayyar and directed by Homi Adajania. Homi had incidentally also directed Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and in the past, he had helmed Saif Ali Khan-starrer Being Cyrus (2006), Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Cocktail (2012), Arjun Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer Finding Fanny (2014) and Irrfan Khan’s final film Angrezi Medium (2020), all of which were produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The news of Murder Mubarak’s direct OTT release was mentioned in a press statement about Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’s record viewership. Also, in October, Maddock Films released a list of its upcoming theatrical releases in which Murder Mubarak wasn’t listed. It gave a hint that the much-awaited film will skip a release on the big screen.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in August 2023, Vijay Varma spoke highly of Homi Adajania saying, “I have been a fan of his work but it’s his sheer relentless compulsion to tell this story the way he wants to tell it, that I grew very fond of. I became extremely fond of his infectious confidence and energy. So, I wanted to be on a ride. I feel like those two months, if I don’t do that project I will be losing out on life. So sometimes, being in the presence of good makers and creating something that you believe in is enough.”

