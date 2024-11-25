Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Sara Ali Khan is set to embark on a new venture as she curates and hosts an exclusive wellness and yoga retreat in Goa. This unique offering, in collaboration with Airbnb, will provide four lucky guests with a serene two-night, three-day getaway amidst the lush landscapes of India’s sunshine state.

A Sanctuary of Wellness and Relaxation

Known for her commitment to fitness and wellness, Sara Ali Khan will personally lead yoga sessions and share insights into her holistic lifestyle. Speaking about the retreat, she expressed her excitement, stating, “I’m really excited to welcome guests to this special wellness and yoga retreat in Goa, only on Airbnb. Surrounded by nature’s beauty, we’ll focus on nourishing the mind, body, and soul while creating meaningful memories together. It’s an opportunity to unwind, reconnect, and embrace life’s simple pleasures in an unforgettable setting.”

Guests will stay in a tranquil, jungle-style Airbnb home designed to harmonize with nature. This biophilic sanctuary features dense foliage, earthy tones, and luxurious amenities, including a pool and a star-lit gazebo.

Highlights of the Retreat

Participants will enjoy a personalized itinerary curated by Sara, which includes:

Yoga Sessions : A meet-and-greet followed by a bespoke yoga session guided by Sara herself.

: A meet-and-greet followed by a bespoke yoga session guided by Sara herself. Personalized Wellness Tips : Sara will share her favorite tips for maintaining well-being amidst a busy schedule.

: Sara will share her favorite tips for maintaining well-being amidst a busy schedule. Culinary Delights : Guests can savor dishes like grilled fish, palak paneer, sprouts salad, and more—favorites from Sara’s healthy eating repertoire.

: Guests can savor dishes like grilled fish, palak paneer, sprouts salad, and more—favorites from Sara’s healthy eating repertoire. Guided Nature Trails : Explore the serene beauty of Goa through mindful walks.

: Explore the serene beauty of Goa through mindful walks. Relaxation Therapy : Rejuvenate with massages aimed at promoting physical and mental relaxation.

: Rejuvenate with massages aimed at promoting physical and mental relaxation. Memorabilia: Personalized keepsakes from Sara to commemorate the experience.

Promoting Wellness Tourism in Goa

This retreat aligns with Airbnb’s mission to spotlight Goa’s serene hinterlands and its evolving status as a wellness destination. As part of its 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa Tourism Department, Airbnb continues to promote “Goa beyond beaches,” offering travelers tranquil and culturally immersive experiences.

Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Amanpreet Bajaj, noted, “With the rise of Indian travelers seeking unique and immersive experiences when they explore destinations, combined with Bollywood as a cultural zeitgeist, this retreat promises to be unlike any other.”

Shri Rohan Khaunte, Goa’s Minister for Tourism, emphasized, “Goa's evolution as a wellness destination highlights the state's incredible diversity. In partnership with Airbnb, we are committed to promoting Goa as a harbor for high-quality tourism and experiences that travelers can discover, cherish, and rejoice in.”

How to Book the Experience

Requests to book the retreat will open at 10 a.m. IST on November 27 at airbnb.com/saraalikhan. The experience is free of cost, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can bring up to three companions but must arrange their own travel to and from Goa.

