Sara Ali Khan admits to Thailand trip; reveals Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sara Ali Khan was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today about the ongoing drug probe linked to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress during the interrogation admitted that she shared a close relationship with the late actor in 2018 when they were shooting together for the film Kedarnath which was Sara's debut film.

During the questioning, Sara Ali Khan reportedly said that her friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput grew in 2018 when they were working together. She reportedly also admitted to staying with him in December 2018 and going on a vacation to Thailand. Sara also revealed that Sushant would consume drugs once in a while, but denied doing drugs herself. She reportedly said that the late actor would consume them during shoot breaks. As per reports, Shraddha Kapoor who was also questioned today revealed that she saw Sushant consuming drugs in his vanity van.

The Simmba star also admitted to attending parties at Sushant's Pawana farmhouse, but clarifies that she did not consume anything.

ALSO READ: As Sara Ali Khan gets questioned by NCB today, Saif Ali Khan stays in Delhi with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan

