Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.09.2020 | 5:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Deepika Padukone grilled for more than 5 hours

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Deepika Padukone for over five hours. There is no information on the nature of the questions. But Deepika apparently handled the questions, posed to her by a 5-member panel, well. Apparently she didn’t give anything away, and the NCB is expected to call her for questioning soon again.

Deepika Padukone grilled for more than 5 hours

As for the information on the “request” by Ranveer Singh to accompany his wife during the interrogation a close friend of the couple informs, “Deepika may look fragile and delicate and that she needs her man by her side during a crisis. But she’s a very strong woman. She’s capable of handling herself. She had gone through the possible questions at the NCB interrogation with her legal team the night before and she was prepared.”

It is unlikely that she would end up saying anything she didn’t want. “It’s a very tough situation for Deepika and Ranveer. But to suggest that she would ask her husband to be present during her questioning is way too wimpish a thought to be entertained by Deepika,” a filmmaker-friend of the actress is confident Deepika will emerge from this crisis confidently.

Also Read: Watch: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after questioning 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone being interrogated by a…

NCB starts questioning Deepika Padukone and…

Ayushmann Khurrana flies his trainer to…

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer…

Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz starrer…

Rakul Preet Singh tells NCB what ‘doob’…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification