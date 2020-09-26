The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Deepika Padukone for over five hours. There is no information on the nature of the questions. But Deepika apparently handled the questions, posed to her by a 5-member panel, well. Apparently she didn’t give anything away, and the NCB is expected to call her for questioning soon again.

As for the information on the “request” by Ranveer Singh to accompany his wife during the interrogation a close friend of the couple informs, “Deepika may look fragile and delicate and that she needs her man by her side during a crisis. But she’s a very strong woman. She’s capable of handling herself. She had gone through the possible questions at the NCB interrogation with her legal team the night before and she was prepared.”

It is unlikely that she would end up saying anything she didn’t want. “It’s a very tough situation for Deepika and Ranveer. But to suggest that she would ask her husband to be present during her questioning is way too wimpish a thought to be entertained by Deepika,” a filmmaker-friend of the actress is confident Deepika will emerge from this crisis confidently.

Also Read: Watch: Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after questioning

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.