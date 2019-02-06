Sanya Malhotra to essay the role of a Gujarati girl in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Photograph

Sanya Malhotra, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest outing Badhaai Ho, will mark her role as Gujarati girl in her upcoming Ritesh Batra’s directorial Photograph. Hailing from a Punjabi family and born and raised in Delhi, Sanya Malhotra is now playing the role of a Gujarati girl for the first time on screen.

Working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui has doubled her excitement. For the film, the actress had personally visited Marine drive, the gateway of India, Haji Ali, Juhu Chowpatty, to sense and feel the ancient Mumbai since she’s playing a Mumbai girl. Sanya Malhotra, on the sets of Photograph, used to click pictures and which she has added to her collection.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2019. It will also have another premiere at Berlinale 2019. International publications have hailed the movie as a quiet and effective romance.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studios in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 8th March 2019.

