Legendary musician and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on May 10 at the age of 84. He was suffering from kidney-related issues for the last six months and was on dialysis. He passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away at the age of 84

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, who is credited with popularizing the classical musical instrument Santoor was born in Jammu. He started learning the santoor at the age of thirteen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to offer condolence on the demise of the legendary musician. "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote.

As one-half of Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as Silsila, Lamhe, and Chandni among others. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma had his first public performance in 1955 in Bombay and went on to compose the background music for one of the scenes in the 1956 film Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje. He, along with flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia and guitarist Brij Bhushan Kabra in 1967, produced the acclaimed concept album Call of the Valley.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma received the prestigious Padma Shri in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

