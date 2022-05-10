K-pop star AleXa from Oklahoma became the final winner of NBC's American Song Contest which wrapped up its eight-week run on Monday (May 9).

K-pop star AleXa crowned first-ever winner of NBC’s American Song Contest

As Soompi notes, American Song Contest is a musical competition series, based on the hit Eurovision Song Contest, where artists representing each state and territory compete for victory. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg host the show, and some of the contestants on the show are Michael Bolton, Macy Gray, and Jewel. For the finale episode, AleXa delivered a stunning performance of her dance-pop song titled ‘Wonderland’ live onstage. Becoming the only contestant to score as high as 710 points, AleXa triumphed over nine other artists including Grammy winner Michael Bolton.

"I was not expecting to win at all, but I am so thankful," said the singer through her agency ZB Label. "I was able to perform on stage until now due to the love and support of so many people. Thank you so much for giving this unbelievable gift." AleXa entered the competition while representing her home state Oklahoma, and she was the only K-pop artist out of the 56 participants. NBC Entertainment announced on Twitter, “The LEGENDARY first ever winner of #AmericanSongContest is…” and released a clip featuring AleXa.

The LEGENDARY first ever winner of #AmericanSongContest is……….. pic.twitter.com/5CkBrVtz14 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) May 10, 2022

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Alexandra Christine Schneiderman, known professionally as AleXa, is an American singer based in Korea who debuted in 2019 after gaining popularity by appearing on Soompi's audition program Rising Legends in 2016 and on Mnet's Produce 48 in 2018. Her first digital single was “Bomb” (2019).

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.