Oscar nominated star James Franco is set to play the titular role in the upcoming action crime thriller Mace, from director Jon Amiel.

According to Deadline, the title, which is the first production from Meyers Media Group, follows the story of two very different kinds of cops. Mace (Franco) is a veteran officer, corrupt and dangerously unhinged, while Virgil Woods is a young rookie who believes that he can change the system that fosters cops like Mace from within. Inspired by the racial injustice on the streets of America, Woods refuses to be bullied and pits his principles against the amoral Mace, risking everything he believes in to stop Mace from destroying the city when Mace unleashes a gang war to cover up his crimes.

The film will be helmed by Jon Amiel, with a script written by David Chisholm. Lawrence Steven Meyers, Randy Dannenberg, and John Evangelides will be producers for the film while Brendan McDonald and Kirk D'Amico will serve as executive producers. Amiel previously helmed BBC series The Singing Detective that gained his much international acclaim. He has also directed titles such as Copycat with Holly Hunter and Sigourney Weaver, The Man Who Knew Too Little with Bill Murray and Entrapment with Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Jonathan Tybel will be an associate producer for the film. Per the report, the film is in pre-production and expected to begin filming later this year in New Jersey. Myriad Pictures is launching worldwide sales on the title in Cannes next week. "We are thrilled to be returning to Cannes with this highly original and unique film," said Kirk D'Amico, Myriad Pictures CEO. "It is a gritty story set in a modern-day police department where nothing is what it seems. We think that this material in the hands of such an experienced director as Jon Amiel will yield extraordinary results."

