comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.05.2022 | 1:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Runway 34 Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

James Franco to lead action thriller Mace from director Jon Amiel

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Oscar nominated star James Franco is set to play the titular role in the upcoming action crime thriller Mace, from director Jon Amiel.

James Franco to lead action thriller Mace from director Jon Amiel

James Franco to lead action thriller Mace from director Jon Amiel

According to Deadline, the title, which is the first production from Meyers Media Group, follows the story of two very different kinds of cops. Mace (Franco) is a veteran officer, corrupt and dangerously unhinged, while Virgil Woods is a young rookie who believes that he can change the system that fosters cops like Mace from within. Inspired by the racial injustice on the streets of America, Woods refuses to be bullied and pits his principles against the amoral Mace, risking everything he believes in to stop Mace from destroying the city when Mace unleashes a gang war to cover up his crimes.

The film will be helmed by Jon Amiel, with a script written by David Chisholm. Lawrence Steven Meyers, Randy Dannenberg, and John Evangelides will be producers for the film while Brendan McDonald and Kirk D'Amico will serve as executive producers. Amiel previously helmed BBC series The Singing Detective that gained his much international acclaim. He has also directed titles such as Copycat with Holly Hunter and Sigourney Weaver, The Man Who Knew Too Little with Bill Murray and Entrapment with Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Jonathan Tybel will be an associate producer for the film. Per the report, the film is in pre-production and expected to begin filming later this year in New Jersey. Myriad Pictures is launching worldwide sales on the title in Cannes next week. "We are thrilled to be returning to Cannes with this highly original and unique film," said Kirk D'Amico, Myriad Pictures CEO. "It is a gritty story set in a modern-day police department where nothing is what it seems. We think that this material in the hands of such an experienced director as Jon Amiel will yield extraordinary results."

Also Read: James Franco breaks silence 4 years after sexual misconduct allegations, says he had sex addiction and slept with students

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Viola Davis to be honored with Kering Women…

Jodie Comer to star in apocalyptic thriller…

Sonu Sood asks for 50 Liver transplants…

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus to…

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer…

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files banned…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification