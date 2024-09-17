EXCLUSIVE: On PM Narendra Modi’s 74th Birthday, Mahaveer Jain pledges to contribute 90% of his savings to the needy

On the occasion of the birthday of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, producer Mahaveer Jain has committed himself to leading a simple and humble life. Moreover, he has also pledged to contribute 90 % of his personal savings to the needy for all his life.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Mahaveer Jain said, “The one philosophy of Swami Vivekanand which seeded the foundation of our PM’s life journey and mindset when he was just a school student was – bas wahin jeete hai, jo dusron ke liye jeete hai (Only those, who live for others, live).

Mahaveer Jain further said, “I feel that every day and every moment, we are truly blessed that we have got such a dynamic leader who is taking our country India to new heights. Now, the world is talking and looking at India with so much respect and hope. It brings us a lot of pride being an Indian.”

He then wished the Prime Minister by stating, “Thank you, from all of us, for your incredible efforts for India Sir. Happy Birthday.”

Mahaveer Jain continued, “In our film industry, Sooraj R Barjatya, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have set the right examples by doing great work yet leading a very simple, honest and meaningful life. I always look upto them.”

On the film front, Mahaveer Jain is gearing up for the release of the first film under Newcomers Initiative, Binny And Family on September 27. He is also making a family entertainer with Akshay Kumar which will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Moreover, he has teamed up with Siddharth Anand to tell a spiritual-based film, based on an unbelievable episode from the life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

