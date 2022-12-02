The first masterclass of Sanjay Leela Bhansali was held at BAFTA’s iconic Princess Anne Theatre, and was hosted by British author and professor Rachel Dwyer.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has wowed audiences in London this week, attending a series of high profile events as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign for the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The filmmaker launched the campaign by speaking at a special, BAFTA Masterclass on November 28 at the iconic home of British Cinema, discussing his career trajectory over the last 25 years. Marking the first ever masterclass the director has delivered, the full house event took place at BAFTA’s iconic Princess Anne Theatre, hosted by Rachel Dwyer, British author and former professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema at SOAS, University of London.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivers his first Masterclass in London as part of BAFTA Campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The award-winning filmmaker then took part in a special conversation with British film critic, Mike McCahill, for the next generation of the world’s leading creatives at Central Saint Martins, University of Arts London on November 29. Bhansali has become the first Indian artist invited to speak at the world’s highest ranked fashion and art school, with former alumni including fashion designers such as the late Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Kim Jones and Stella McCartney. The photograph for the entire campaign was shot by Tayyib Sulaiman.

Attended by hundreds of students, the session took place in the eminent LVMH Theatre, where Bhansali’s focus on Fashion, Creative Direction and Costume Design in his films was explored in detail followed by a Q&A session with students. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also attended a special, red carpet screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at The Prince Charles Cinema on November 30, which was hosted in cooperation with UK Asian Film Festival. The Prince Charles Cinema is the last and most famous of the independent cinemas still operating in London’s cine-famous ‘West End’. The screening was attended by hundreds of fans, social media influencers and British Asian artists.

Speaking about his experience of being in London, Bhansali said, “Speaking to audiences at the various events in London has been a wonderful experience for me. The BAFTA Masterclass took me back to my early days as a filmmaker. It was a thrilling experience to share my insights and interact with students at Central Saint Martins. Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to receive unprecedented love from audiences globally. I hope this love continues to pour our way.”

The filmmaker is set to attend numerous further events whilst in London as part of his BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. The film is being submitted for BAFTA members’ consideration in all categories including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali opens up on his BAFTA masterclass; says, “It is always a pleasure to come face-to-face with a cinema literate audience”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.