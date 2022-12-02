Renowned Indian actors Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar will be attending the closing ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on December 8, 2022.

The Red Sea Film Festival has kickstarted in Jeddah, Dubai. And the videos of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recreating a Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge moment have already grabbed the attention of many. While the opening of the second edition of the event has created a hype, the closing ceremony of it will be equally exciting as renowned Indian actors such as Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor will be there to grace it.

While speaking of the same, Akshay Kumar said, "This is my second year at the Red Sea International Film Festival all thanks to the consistent efforts by Stellar Entertainment. The debut year was quite intimate and it's really heartwarming to see how the festival has grown multifold in a span of a year. I'm happy and grateful to be back again to spread a good word about Indian cinema on the world stage."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan asserted, "I'm honoured to be invited by Stellar Entertainment to represent the Indian Film Industry at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Looking forward to being a part of the closing ceremony and addressing live audience in Jeddah, on the 8th of December. It's a wonderful time for the global film community to be coming together to celebrate and strengthen cross-cultural entertainment collaborations."

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I am extremely honoured to be invited to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival, I look forward to being around and meeting so many stalwarts of cinema from around the world in Jeddah."

