Sanjay Leela Bhansali considering OTT release for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After desisting the temptation—and believe me, the amount being offered could feed a whole village for two  years — Sanjay Leela Bhansali may finally give in to the very  lucrative of releasing his  next big-screenopus Gangubai Kathiawadi on the digital platform.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali considering OTT release for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sources close to the development say the offers are not what are tempting Bhansali.  “It’s the way the Covid-19 situation is going,” divulges a source. “Very soon there may not be any other option left for Bhansali. He is now seriously thinking of going digital with Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 30th July theatrical release now seeming next to impossible.”

It must be mentioned here that Bhansali had designed another project, the sprawling saga of a kotha filled with captivating courtesans Heera Mandi for the OTT platform while Gangubai Kathiawadi was always designed for the big screen. Who was to know that Covid would continue its rampage in 2021 as well?

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali has only one more day to shoot with Alia Bhatt

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

