The first theatrical release of the year was Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and it opened to a lot of critical acclaim. Released on January 1, 2021, the ensemble film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vikrant Massey, Vinay Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Ninad Kamat, Sadiya Siddiqu, Divya Jagdale, Deepika Amin, Brijendra Kala and Rajendra Gupta. Directed by Seema Pahwa, it was all set to release on the global streaming platform Netflix on March 31. But the slice-of-life didn’t make it on the OTT giant on the said date.

But now it has come to light that Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is all set to release on Netflix on April 24, that is, next Saturday. Netflix made this announcement today on their app. Interestingly, they release a list of films and shows that would be aired on their platform on the 1st and 15th of every month. The list which came out on April 15 didn’t have Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’s mention.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi was recently in news after Bollywood Hungama exclusively broke the news that its team members are upset with a recently released digital film, Pagglait. It starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead along with Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Sheebha Chadha, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Chetan Sharma, Aasif Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Meghna Malik and others. Interestingly, both the films dealt with a sudden death in a family and the resulting chaos. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’s director Seema Pahwa confirmed that both the films were shot in the same house as well. What’s more, Pagglait also released on Netflix. However, in an interaction with this writer, she said, “Ours was an original film and so is Pagglait. I would not say that they copied our film. I guess it must be a coincidence.”

Nevertheless, this controversy intrigued viewers even more about Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and hence, its digital premiere got keenly awaited. A source said, “The team members were kept in the dark that Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi won’t be releasing on Netflix on March 31. They felt upset because they deserved to know about the change in plans. But now they are happy that their labour of love will be seen by many more people across the world once it drops on April 24.”

