Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19, says his mood and spirit are super positive 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been working non-stop to help citizens in need amid COVID-19, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to his social media to share the news of his diagnosis. He also said that he is under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Sharing his post titled, he wrote, "COVID-POSITIVE, MOOD & SPIRIT – SUPER POSITIVE." His note read, "Hi everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all."

The actor has been at the forefront of helping people in need amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. A day ago he tweeted, "Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home, wear mask and prevent yourself from infection."

Sonu Sood is the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. Actors Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif recently recovered from the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood on his Covid vaccination campaign & being appointed Punjab's ambassador for vaccination

