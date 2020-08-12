Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.08.2020 | 5:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt’s illness stalls shooting of KGF 2, Shamshera, Prthiviraj; will producers wait or replace him?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Covid-19 and now Sanjay Dutt’s health setback put a question mark on his three big pending assignments: Kannada superstar Yash’s KGF2 Yash Raj films’ Shamshera and Prthiviraj Chauhan. After the abrupt termination of all public activities Dutt was supposed to resume shooting with action sequences in two films alongside his two co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

But now with his illness, Sanjay Dutt may not be allowed to resume shooting for a while especially for strenuous sequences. “Waise bhi, we are not releasing our film before the middle of the next year. Kaun si abhi shooting khatm kar ke haumein theatre ki teraf bhagna hai (we are hardly running into movie theatres even if we complete our film),” says a member of the Shamshera team.

However it is at the moment exceedingly unclear when Dutt would be able to return to shooting. Those producers who choose to wait for his return have a long wait ahead .As for those who replace him they are looking long patches of expensive re-shooting.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to miss out on Sadak 2 promotions?

More Pages: K.G.F - Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dwayne Johnson becomes the highest paid…

Priyanka Chopra has finished writing her own…

Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for…

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat…

Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification