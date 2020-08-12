Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.08.2020 | 4:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BREAKING: Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnant again; Saif Ali Khan and Kareena expecting their second baby

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan was an instant celebrity. While the media is still spellbound by his charms, the little fellow’s parents have another reason to grin. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will soon be welcoming yet another addition to their family.

BREAKING Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnant again; Saif Ali Khan and Kareena expecting their second baby

An official statement sent out by the couple read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” Though not much details were revealed, reports state that Kareena is pregnant again and will soon welcome yet another bundle of joy into their lives.

We at Bollywood Hungama send out heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the expectant parents.

Also Read: The Monday mood Kareena Kapoor Khan was waiting for is here

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dwayne Johnson becomes the highest paid…

Priyanka Chopra has finished writing her own…

Sooraj Pancholi files a complaint for…

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat…

Sanjay Dutt to take a short break from work…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification