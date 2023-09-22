Hugo Boss will be unveiling its new sustainable outerwear styles at their Fall Winter show on 22nd September.

Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian set to attend Hugo Boss’ show at Milan Fashion Week 2023

After an elegant and sophisticated appearance at the Burberry show in London last week, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is all set to grace Milan Fashion Week as she has been invited by Hugo Boss!

Sonam, who is known for her statement looks and extraordinary fashion choices, is set to stun again at the prestigious global fashion event that will set the style trend of the world at large.

Sonam is again the only Indian attending the prestigious Hugo Boss FW2023 show at the Milan Fashion Week. Hugo Boss will be unveiling its new sustainable outerwear styles at their Fall Winter show on 22nd September.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.

