Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian set to attend Hugo Boss' show at Milan Fashion Week 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian set to attend Hugo Boss’ show at Milan Fashion Week 2023

Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian set to attend Hugo Boss' show at Milan Fashion Week 2023

Hugo Boss will be unveiling its new sustainable outerwear styles at their Fall Winter show on 22nd September.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After an elegant and sophisticated appearance at the Burberry show in London last week, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is all set to grace Milan Fashion Week as she has been invited by Hugo Boss!

Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian set to attend Hugo Boss' show at Milan Fashion Week 2023

Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian set to attend Hugo Boss’ show at Milan Fashion Week 2023

Sonam, who is known for her statement looks and extraordinary fashion choices, is set to stun again at the prestigious global fashion event that will set the style trend of the world at large.

Sonam is again the only Indian attending the prestigious Hugo Boss FW2023 show at the Milan Fashion Week. Hugo Boss will be unveiling its new sustainable outerwear styles at their Fall Winter show on 22nd September.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor becomes brand ambassador for ‘Word To Screen’ at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

