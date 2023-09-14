If there is one Sanjay Dutt movie that is everyone’s favourite, then it is undoubtedly the Munna Bhai franchise. Whether it was the 2003 movie Munna Bhai MBBS or Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006, the two movies enjoyed a massive fan following. However, the speculations about a third part being on the cards have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. While there hasn’t been a confirmation on the same, a viral video has just surfaced hinting at a possible sequel!

A video clip featuring Sanjay Dutt in his Munnabhai avatar, sporting the famous bright orange shirt has gone viral. It also features the actor walking with director Rajkumar Hirani on a film set, with the Munnabhai title track in the background with the filmmaker can also be heard saying, “Ahh, Munna is back!" Just moments after Sanjay Dutt’s entry, Arshad Warsi enters in his ‘Circuit’ avatar and is seen greeting Sanjay Dutt with a hug. Followed by this, Rajkumar Hirani is seen saying ‘And we are back’.

After two hit films, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, there were several speculations that a third film is in the making. However, in an interview earlier this year, Arshad had said, “We have a director who wants to make it, a producer who wants to produce it, an audience who wants to see it, actors who want to act in it and still it is not happening.”

When asked if film director Rajkumar Hirani is yet to narrow down on the perfect script, he added, “The thing is, Raju [Hirani] is insanely perfectionist. He has 3 scripts which are brilliant but there are some glitches. So, till the time he is not 100-200 per cent sure of the script, he won’t start it. When you ask him, he will always say yes, never says no. He will say ‘main kar raha ho.. ek baar script fix ho jaaye na, mujhe yeh pasand nahi woh pasand nahi’. Once he crosses that stage, he will start.”

While we wait for an official announcement about Munnabhai 3, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be seen sharing screen in the upcoming Welcome franchise titled Welcome Back To The Jungle.

