Actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media on Monday to dispel rumours circulating about his potential entry into politics. There had been speculation that Dutt might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, possibly from the Karnal seat in Haryana.

Sanjay Dutt shuts down rumors of entering politics: “Not joining any party or contesting elections”

Sanjay's official statement on X reads, "I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now."

This is not the first time Sanjay has addressed such rumours. In 2019, he denied claims that he would be joining the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh party. The actor's family background has likely contributed to the recurring political speculation. His late father, Sunil Dutt, was a Member of Parliament for the Congress party, and his sister Priya Dutt is a former Congress MP from Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt himself entered politics briefly in 2009 as a Samajwadi Party candidate for the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. However, he withdrew his candidacy after a court decision related to the Arms Act. He was later appointed as the party's General Secretary but resigned shortly thereafter.

Currently, Dutt is focused on his film career. He has upcoming projects including Baap and the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, slated for release in December 2024.

