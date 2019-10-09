Bollywood Hungama

Sanjay Dutt all set to work in the next Munnabhai film

BySubhash K. Jha

With his home production Prassthanam biting the dust, Sanjay Dutt has made up his mind to return to what he does best. Play Munnabhai. The super-popular franchise has been awaiting a third instalment for 8 years now.

Rajkumar Hirani and his writer Abhijat Joshi had in fact planned a third film Munnabhai Chale Amrika in which Munnabhai (Dutt) was to travel to the US to meet President Obama. But then Obama was President no more. A hunt for another script started. Now Sanjay Dutt has let it be known to Hirani that he is keen to start Munnabhai 3 the soonest.

Says a source in the know, “All of Baba’s films since his return from prison have failed. While the bio-pic on his life Sanju has been a big success. This proves Baba is very popular among the masses. He needs to do something he is best at. And that’s Munnabhai.”

