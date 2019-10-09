Bollywood Hungama

Lootcase’s direct-to-OTT release plans SCRAPPED; film to now release in cinemas

ByFenil Seta

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news last week that Fox Star Studios have decided to not release the upcoming comic caper Lootcase in cinemas. Instead, they planned to bring it on an OTT platform directly. It was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on October 11 but the plan was cancelled due to lack of buzz for the film and the fear of it getting lost due to the previous week’s release (War, Joker and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy) and The Sky Is Pink, which was to clash with Lootcase.

Lootcase’s direct-to-OTT release plans SCRAPPED; film to now release in cinemas

However, the makers have now had second thoughts and have decided to go ahead with the theatrical release. Yesterday, the official Twitter handles of Fox Star Studios, director Rajesh Krishnan and lead actor Kunal Kemmu sent out tweets confirming that the theatrical release of Lootcase is indeed on. A source associated with the film says, “It was a management decision. The film will be shown in cinemas and only then it’ll be out on OTT and television. However, the film won’t release on October 11, as planned earlier. It’ll be out on a later date, probably after Diwali. The makers will soon announce the new release date.”

An industry source spills the beans, “The team of Fox Star Studios wants to give this film a chance. They feel Lootcase has potential and can work at the box office through word of mouth. It’s a clean comedy with a very funny climax. Hence, they changed their minds although talks were already going on with a major OTT platform.”

Besides Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase also stars Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan, known for making the popular web series The Tripling. It is the story of a common man in Mumbai who overnight becomes a millionaire when he comes across a suitcase full of money.

