Ekta Kapoor and director Mohit Suri are now planning a sequel to their very successful 2014 crime thriller Ek Villain where Sidhath Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor were tormented to breaking point by villain Riteish Deshmukh.

Yes, the affable Deshmukh actually played a coldblooded serial killer in Ek Villain. We would now have Arjun Kapoor playing the title role in a sequel. Arjun is ready to step into the dark zone with Ek Villain 2.

But it is doubtful that Sidharth Malhotra, as much in need of a hit as Arjun Kapoor, would continue with his protagonist’s role in Ek Villain 2, as the antagonist’s role has proven to be a scene-stealer in the first film. The same is the case with the Dhoom series where every major star wants to play the antagonist.

Says a source, “Ekta Kapoor wants to turn Ek Villain into her production house’s Dhoom franchise. The problem here is who will play the formal hero when the villain has the author-backed role?”

Mohit Suri who directed the first Ek Villain is back on the saddle. Suri and Arjun Kapoor have quite a rapport going between them ever since they collaborated on the screen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Half Girlfriend. Kapoor who is busy with Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical Panipat will get into this project next year.