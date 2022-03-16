comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.03.2022 | 11:29 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey Gangubai Kathiawadi Jhund Radhe Shyam Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Parth Samthaan wrap up first shooting schedule of Ghudchadi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan wrapped up the first schedule of the movie Ghudchadi which was held in Delhi & Jaipur for 19 days. The highly anticipated film kick-started the schedule in Gurugram with an indoor shoot, and later moved to New Delhi before moving on to Jaipur.

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Parth Samthaan wrap up first shooting schedule of Ghudchadi

The Binoy Gandhi directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi. The film also marks the reunion of KGF Chapter 2 stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Apart from that, the film also marks Television actor Parth Samthaan Bollywood debut.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series & Keep Dreaming pictures production titled Ghudchadi. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

ALSO READ:Parth Samthaan celebrates his birthday on the sets of his upcoming Bollywood film Ghudchadi

More Pages: Ghudchadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her OTT debut…

Trending Bollywood News: From Kangana Ranaut…

TXT's Huening Kai and EXO’s Kai test…

Dianne West joins Julia Garner for…

Trending Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri's The…

PM Narendra Modi shows strong support for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification