Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan wrapped up the first schedule of the movie Ghudchadi which was held in Delhi & Jaipur for 19 days. The highly anticipated film kick-started the schedule in Gurugram with an indoor shoot, and later moved to New Delhi before moving on to Jaipur.

The Binoy Gandhi directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi. The film also marks the reunion of KGF Chapter 2 stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Apart from that, the film also marks Television actor Parth Samthaan Bollywood debut.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series & Keep Dreaming pictures production titled Ghudchadi. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

