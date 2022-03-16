comscore

Last Updated 16.03.2022 | 9:49 AM IST

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn in talks to play Tansen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are more or less finalized for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s in-the-pipeline Baiju Bawra there is another male lead in the film, that of the mythic singer Tansen for which the filmmaker wants Ajay Devgn.

Although Devgn is yet to sign on the dotted line there is every chance that he will agree. A source close to the development informs, “When SLB worked with Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi after 23 years, he was apprehensive about the experience. But they got along famously. Sanjay Leela Bhansali feels Devgn had a big hand in the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi. He wants Devgn to be part of Baiju Bawra. It is a role with shades of grey in it. But Ajay Devgn has never been afraid to go where others are afraid to.”

Watch out for further developments in this casting coup.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn composes a heartfelt birthday wish for his dear friend Rohit Shetty: ‘Our collaboration has always pumped me for more’

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

