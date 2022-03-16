Less than 2 weeks remain for the release of RRR. The excitement is tremendous for multiple reasons. It is the immediate release for blockbuster director S S Rajamouli after the monstrous Baahubali series. The trailer is very entertaining and massy and it has indicated that the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer will be a full massy entertainer. As a result, the trade is hopeful that it’ll do well not just in the Telugu version but also in Hindi and other languages.

BREAKING: RRR to have the largest release in IMAX for an Indian film in overseas markets; makers also planning paid previews in India on March 24

Meanwhile, it is also expected to do roaring business overseas due to the hype. Bollywood Hungama has found out that the period actioner is all set to create a record. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “RRR also releases in the IMAX format. Overseas, it’ll have the largest release in IMAX screens ever for an Indian film. Most of the IMAX properties in the USA will be playing the film. The advance bookings in several centres have already begun. The IMAX theatres in other countries too are expected to show the film. The exact figure hasn’t come in yet but more than 100 IMAX theatres outside India will play RRR from March 24 or 25, a first for an Indian film.”

The source explained why RRR was able to achieve this feat, “The buzz for the film is tremendous. There’s a huge demand to see this film among the overseas audience. Moreover, its release timing is also apt. The Indian films of IMAX which were released in the past often arrived during festival time. Usually, some huge Hollywood film would have also been released at the same time and it would have usurped the shows in IMAX theatres. RRR, however, comes at a time when there’s no IMAX film releasing alongside. The Batman, which was released worldwide on March 4, would have completed 4 weeks by the time S S Rajamouli’s film would be released. Hence, RRR would get good showcasing in IMAX.”

The source added, “The Marvel film Morbius releases on April 1 followed by Michael Bay’s Ambulance on April 8 (in the USA and other territories; in India, it will release on March 18) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore on April 15 (to release in India on April 8). These three films will be screened in IMAX format. RRR, hence, has one full week to itself to score in IMAX. If occupancy is encouraging, it might also get showcasing from Week 2 onwards in these overseas IMAX screens.”

Meanwhile, in India, RRR will be released in all the 21 IMAX theatres. Besides Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in a special appearance.

Another interesting update is that if all goes well, RRR will have paid previews in India from Thursday, March 24. Jayanitlal Gada, of PEN India, who is releasing RRR in Hindi speaking markets, told Bollywood Hungama exclusively during a recent interaction that, “We are mulling over it and having discussions. We haven’t decided yet.”

