Sandeep Singh has well-acclaimed biopics like the National award-winning Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and PM Narendra Modi to his credit as a producer has landed the rights for a biopic which was vied for by a number of production houses. Sandeep who is also working on a biopic on Veer Savarkar and the soon-to-be-released Jhund said, "The story of Saharasri, as he is fondly called, is the most fascinating real story available at present. Beginning from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to becoming a founder of an organisation of 14 lakh workers working under its aegis; the second-largest in India after Indian Railways, of being one of the most influential persons with stars from sports to Bollywood to politics oscillating around him; rich in controversies and audacity; a saga of emotions, rise and resilience, it has all this and more, to be a delight for filmmakers as well as the audience. His story is full of surprises, and as no one has dared explore it, it is largely untold."

According to Sandeep, it wasn't easy getting the rights from the Sahara India Pariwar Chairman. "Mr. Roy has been approached by many for a biopic, but he was extremely reluctant about it. I met him several times during the course of the last year and was able to assure him that the film will not be made for mere financial gains but will be dealt with in all honesty and will be factual. Finally, we were able to get the rights and we are upbeat about the project. "

Widely acknowledged as a creative genius with his finger on the pulse of the industry, Sandeep Singh who has worked with some of the biggest directors and stars in Bollywood, has had a long inning in the industry with a powerful roster of films to his credit, as the co-producer of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Rowdy Rathore, Gabbar is back, and Mary Kom and Aligarh as producer.

Under his production house Legend Global Studio, Sandeep Singh has produced the much-acclaimed Sarbjit, Bhoomi, & PM Narendra Modi. The filmmaker has also recently made it to the headlines after he announced a biopic on Veer Savarkar titled SwatantraVeer Savarkar to be directed by well-known director Mahesh Manjrekar.

