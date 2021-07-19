Bollywood actress Minissha Lamba made an entry in Bollywood with Yahaan and went on to do films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bachna Ae Haseeno, Well Done Abba, and Bheja Fry 2, Corporate, Dus Kahaniyaan, Kidnap, Hum Tum Shabana and Zilla Ghaziabad among others. She also participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8 and got eliminated after 42 days of drama.

Recently she is in the limelight after sealing her relationship with a Delhi-based businessman and boyfriend Akash Malik. The actress was earlier married to actress Pooja Bedi's cousin and restaurateur Ryan Tham but got divorced in 2020.

At present Minissha is spending her holiday with Akash in Goa and is excited to be in a relationship and have a companion by her side. The 36-year-old actress's Instagram handle is filled with pictures of her time spent with Akash. She feels that a divorce should not stop one from falling in love again as one should find love again by breaking the memories of the past. A close source of the couple also confirmed their relationship and their journey from being great friends to partners. Minissha had appeared in Himesh Reshammiya's music album "Tera Surroor" which became a hit among the masses. The actress has launched an app named Minissha official app exclusively for her fans to chat and have video calls with her.

