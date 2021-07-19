Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan to recite a poem for his upcoming film Chehre

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre have been awaiting release for a long time now. For the upcoming film, actor Amitabh Bachchan who has previously recited poetry in classics like Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila will be reciting poetry for Chehre as well.

Amitabh Bachchan to recite poetry for his upcoming film Chehre

In the past, Amitabh Bachchan brought to life the poetry of Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar for Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila. In April this year, composers Vishal-Shekhar recorded the orchestral rendition of the title track with 107 musicians in Prague. Talking to a leading daily, producer Anand Pandit said that Shekhar Ravjiani has composed the tune and Amitabh Bachchan lend his voice to the track.

Pandit further said that the film’s theme, suspense, and mysterious elements all come together wonderfully in the score and will be taken to a different level with Bachchan's voice.

Directed by Rumi Jafry, the film also stars Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

