For almost a year, speculations are rife about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's big Bollywood debut. While she made her Hindi debut with The Family Man season 2, she also has signed on to star in Citadel's Indian version alongside Varun Dhawan. But, when it came to Bollywood, the actress was yet to choose her script and it seems like she has finally decided on her debut project.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dinesh Vijan production

As per a report in an outlet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will star in an intriguing project opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It is a Dinesh Vijan production. For the past 8-9 months, the actress had been approached for several Hindi film projects but nothing panned out until this particular Maddock Films' script came to her. It will have ample humour and drama along with suspense. The paperwork is reportedly done and the makers are discussing shooting timelines with the actors. While the director is yet to be decided, the makers plan to take the project on the floor by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the Hindi version of Russo Brothers' Citadel, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Yashoda.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.