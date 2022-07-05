South Korean actor Jung Hae In, who was last seen in Snowdrop and is currently working on D.P. season 2, is in talks to star in sequel for the hit film Veteran.

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, the script for Veteran 2 has yet to be finished, and casting is simultaneously being carried out with adjustments to the script. The sequel will also have a different format from the original film.

In response to Jung Hae In’s casting in the film, a representative from FNC Entertainment shared, “Jung Hae In has received an offer to star in the film ‘Veteran 2,’ and he is currently reviewing the offer.” Per the report, if Jung Hae In accepts the offer, he will most likely be playing Yoo Ah In’s role as the villain.

Helmed by director Ryu Seung Wan, Veteran premiered back in 2015 and became a blockbuster hit. The film is a crime action film that follows the story of a veteran investigation team chasing after an arrogant third generation chaebol.

The film starred Hwang Jung Min, Yoo Ah In, Yoo Hae Jin, Oh Dal Soo, and more. Ryu Seung Wan is also attached to produce the sequel and working together with the film production company Waeyoonaegang, which previously produced Jung Hae In’s film Start-Up.

