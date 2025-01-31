Darsheel Safary, the young actor who captured hearts in Taare Zameen Par, is all set to make his OTT debut with Gamerlog, a gaming-themed series on Amazon MX Player. The show, announced at Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext 2025 event, explores the world of e-sports and features Darsheel alongside Anjali Sivaraman. Directed by Arya Deo and produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah under RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment, Gamerlog is slated to release mid-2024.

Darsheel Safary to make OTT debut with Gamerlog on Amazon MX Player

The series delves into the lives of young gamers, highlighting their struggles, ambitions, and the stories behind every victory and defeat. As gaming continues to grow as a cultural phenomenon, Gamerlog aims to shed light on the human side of e-sports, blending drama with the thrill of competitive gaming.

A Star-Studded Announcement at StreamNext 2025

The announcement was made at Amazon MX Player’s StreamNext 2025 event, held on January 30 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of prominent film personalities like Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Malaika Arora, Remo D’Souza, and Saba Azad, who promoted their upcoming projects. Key figures from Amazon, including Girish Prabhu (Head of Amazon Ads, India), Karan Bedi (Head of Amazon MX Player), and Amogh Dusad (Head of Content, Amazon MX Player), also shared insights on the evolving digital landscape and the collaboration between Amazon and MX Player.

One of the major highlights of the event was the announcement that select Amazon Prime Video films will now be available for free on MX Player under an AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) model. This move allows users to access premium content without a subscription, marking a significant shift in the OTT space.

