Producer KK Radhamohan is currently awaiting the release of his next project, Ruslaan.

The much-anticipated sequels to Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore seem to be inching closer to reality. Producer KK Radhamohan provided updates on these projects while promoting Aayush Sharma's upcoming film Ruslaan in Hyderabad.

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Rowdy Rathore 2 scripts ready: Producer KK Radhamohan

As per a report by Hindustan Times, in a recent interaction with the press, Radhamohan acknowledged the presence of renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad and disclosed that the writer has crafted a couple of compelling scripts for him. "Vijayendra Prasad has written two stories for me," he revealed, with Prasad acknowledging the statement with a smile.

"One is Vikramarkudu 2, which is Rowdy Rathore 2 in Hindi. The subject is ready; we're just looking for a good cast now," Radhamohan added. Additionally, he hinted at a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, pending Salman Khan's approval. "He has also readied the script for Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Soon, he'll narrate it to Salman bhai, and we'll see what happens next."

Salman Khan had previously hinted at a sequel for Bajrangi Bhaijaan during a promotional event for RRR in Mumbai back in 2021. Referring to his strong relationship with SS Rajamouli and his father, Salman stated, "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."

Coming back to Ruslaan, helmed by Karan Lalit Butani, it is slated to release on April 26. Besides Aayush, the film also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

