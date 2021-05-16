Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on May 13 on a streaming platform ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex. The film was also supposed to be released in theatres but due to the lockdown, theatres are closed. But, internationally, the film has released in selected theatres. Now, a few days later, he has taken to social media to warn those who are pirating the film. He also said that Cyber Cell will take strict actions towards those who are pirating the film.

Salman said in a statement on Twitter, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy of the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber Cell.”

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

