Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.05.2021 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Salman Khan warns those pirating Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai: “You will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on May 13 on a streaming platform ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex. The film was also supposed to be released in theatres but due to the lockdown, theatres are closed. But, internationally, the film has released in selected theatres. Now, a few days later, he has taken to social media to warn those who are pirating the film. He also said that Cyber Cell will take strict actions towards those who are pirating the film.

Salman Khan warns those pirating Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai: "You will get into a lot of trouble with the cyber cell"

Salman said in a statement on Twitter, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy of the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber Cell.”

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Eid

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection , Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Overseas Box Office: Radhe – Your Most…

Overseas Box Office Day 2: Radhe collects…

Overseas Box Office: Salman Khan starrer…

Salman Khan gets second dose of COVID-19…

Radhe Overseas Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan…

Overseas Box Office Radhe - Your Most Wanted…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification