Sumona Chakravarti reveals she’s unemployed; battling endometriosis stage 4 since 2011

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti has posted a note on social media about the lockdown, mental health, being unemployed. She also opened up about battling stage 4 endometriosis since 2011.

On Instagram, Sumona wrote, “Did a proper workout at home after ages. Some days I feel guilty because boredom is a privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally.”

She further added,  “Something I've never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me.”

She emphasised that it's not always about glitz and glamour for those working in the industry.  She added, “Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight."

She concluded her post by saying, "We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS.  N then we’ll sail through this storm as well.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

