Salman Khan starts shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathan with strict Covid restrictions; no visitors on the sets

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan makes a guest appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. However if the truth be told, Salman wouldn’t like to shoot at all until the pandemic is over.

Salman Khan starts shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathan with strict Covid restrictions; no visitors on the sets

“Salman is totally against shooting now when the Covid danger is all around us. But then he is a man of his words and he loves his family. And Shah Rukh, all said and done, is family for Salman,” says a close friend of Salman, a producer who has been categorically told that his project with Salman would have to wait until the pandemic danger subsides.

Earlier to Pathan, Salman shot for his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s film Antim, again because of his commitment to the family.

“When it comes to his own films, he won’t shoot until it’s safe to do so,” says the source, adding that the Covid rules are being very strictly applied on the sets of Pathan. And that includes no visitors.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to start shooting together for Pathan from February 25

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

