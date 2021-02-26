Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.02.2021 | 10:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

The makers of Pathan recreate African arms market in the film city for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Pathan will mark Shah Rukh Khan’s grand comeback and the film has already gotten everyone’s attention. Being one of the most looked-forward-to projects of Shah Rukh Khan, the fans are elated to have finally found out about the project. With Deepika Padukone and John Abraham accompanying him as the female lead and antagonist, there are reports of Salman Khan shooting with Shah Rukh Khan for his cameo in the film as well.

The makers of Pathan recreate African arms market in the film city for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

In a recent report, it has been revealed that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s makers have recreated the African arms market in Mumbai’s Film City. In this Siddharth Anand directorial, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent and in that particular scene, he will go undercover for his mission. However, his visit to the African arms market will result in a fight among the cartels, and was shot in the early hours of the morning.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were apparently spotted shooting at YRF Studios yesterday, which will eventually become a high-octane scene of the film. Pathan is being made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, this Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer is surely leaving the fans high with anticipation as they look for a 2022 release.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to start shooting together for Pathan from February 25

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification