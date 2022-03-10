comscore

Salman Khan to start shooting with Chiranjeevi for Godfather from March 12 in Mumbai

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Reportedly, after a brief break post the shoot of Tiger 3, the actor is all set to shoot for his cameo in Chiranjeevi's film Godfather. The actor will start shooting on March 12 at ND Studios in Karjat.

As per reports, the shoot was supposed to take place in January, however, it was delayed as Chiranjeevi had tested positive for COVID-19. With Godfather's shoot getting delayed, Salman got back to Tiger 3 and now the superstar duo is set to unite at ND Studios in Karjat. The shoot will be wrapped up in a week with the superstars shooting some dramatic and action scenes.

Reports also state that Chiranjeevi will be flying to Mumbai soon for the shoot and will most likely stay at Salman's farmhouse in Panvel during the shoot.

Meanwhile, after wrapping the shoot of Godfather, Salman will reportedly do a photoshoot for his December 30, 2022 release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will go on floors in the first week of April. It will be a marathon schedule but he will be taking a break in between to shoot Tiger 3 scenes with Shah Rukh Khan.

ALSO READ: Get ready for Salmania as superstar Salman Khan is set to appear on the big screen thrice in 113 days

