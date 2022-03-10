Warner Bros. studio made massive changes in the release dates for a number of movies, including five highly-anticipated DC films.

The Flash and Aquaman 2’ pushed to 2023; Shazam sequel moved up for Christmas release; Wonka, Black Adam and more release dates changed by Warner Bros

As Deadline reports, a number of these films, which are VFX heavy, are being pushed due to the logjam in post-production. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash are both being pushed to 2023 due to such delays with visual effects houses are facing. Release date for Jason Momoa-starring Aquaman sequel moves from December 16 to March 17, 2023 while The Flash shifts from November 4 to a release on June 23, 2023 with Zachary Levi returning as the DC hero.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, being the only movie to move up a few months, is now slated for a release around Christmas this year, on December 12, 2022 while Timothée Chalamet’s Christmas-themed Wonka, which tells the origin story of chocolatier Willy Wonka, moves from March 17, 2023, to December 15, 2023, delivering treat during 2023 holidays.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is being pushed to October 21, 2022, and DC League of Super-Pets, also stars Dwayne Johnson, is moving to July 29, 2022, which was Black Adam’s original date. The animated feature also stars Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves.

Finally, the shark disaster film Meg 2: The Trench, starring Jason Statham, swims into theaters on August 4, 2023.

WB and DC's entire 2022 schedule has shifted with now only four DC films set for a release in 2022. Warner Bros. came off of a hot start to 2022 with DC Comics’ The Batman, currently playing in theaters, starring Robert Pattinson. It becomes the second-highest launch of the pandemic era behind Spider-Man: No Way Home, per Variety. 2023 will now see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and the previously scheduled Blue Beetle arrive in theaters, and now likely Batgirl on HBO Max.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.