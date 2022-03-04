With the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the world in the year 2020, theatres and other community events had to be shut down to contain the spread of the virus. While the closure of cinema gave a boost to digital platforms and revolutionized the way content was being consumed, it also raised several questions on the future of theatres and the community viewing experience of the movies. While there were several debates on the same over the past two years, time has shown that the 70mm big screen is here to stay and like the famous Mumbai spirit, it rises to the occasion even after a calamity. The response to Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi at the box office is a happy indicator that the theatres will never lose their audience, especially for films mounted on a massive scale meant for the big screen community viewing.

Now with theatres passing the litmus test, audiences, distributors, and theatre owners are looking forward to the release of two of the most awaited and big screen spectacles that can possibly break all the box office records created to date. On March 2, Wednesday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the much-awaited announcement of his comeback film Pathaan. The film will be released on the big screen on January 25, 2023. The film also has a special appearance by Salman Khan as his popular character Tiger from the Tiger franchise. Salman and SRK will be seen in an action-packed avatar on screen together after a really long time. They last shared screen for the 2018 film Zero for a special song sequence. Two days after the announcement of Pathaan, on Friday morning, Salman Khan announced the release date of Tiger 3. The film which also stars Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in the film in a special appearance as Pathaan. It is, without doubt, the most awaited and the biggest crossover to happen in the Hindi film industry.

With these two major announcements, we can confirm that superstar Salman Khan will be taking over the nation and needless to say, the box office, as he will appear on the 70 mm screen thrice in a span of just 113 days. Weeks before the release of Pathaan, Salman Khan will be seen in a full-fledged role in the family entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be released in theaters on December 30, 2022, which is the weekend following Salman’s birthday. While the superstar will be missing his date with the audiences this Eid, he is surely making it up with his three-film big-screen presence from December 30, 2022, to April 21, 2023.

For these 113 days, we think it would not be wrong to say- "It’s a Salman Khan world and we are just living in it". Let the Salmania countdown begin!

