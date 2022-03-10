Back in 2019, filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who is known for his gritty and compelling portrayal of some of the most inspiring real-life stories in Hindi cinema like No One Killed Jessica and Raid on the big screen, was working on a film based on Ravinder Kaushik’s life, who was an actor turned RAW agent also known as The Black Tiger. The rights to unfold his amazing story on the silver screen for the first time ever has been given by Ravinder Kaushik’s family to Raj Kumar Gupta. In 2021, there were reports that Salman Khan was in talks to headline the project. If the latest reports are to be believed, Khan and Gupta have shelved the project.

The film was supposed to be co-produced by his sister Alvira Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan was going to begin shooting for the same after wrapping Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, as per a report in an outlet, the project has been shelved. Raj Kumar Gupta had the rights for five years which has now expired. Even Khan has been apprehensive about the project considering he is already part of YRF's spy universe and bringing Tiger back to screen with the third installment. Due to unforeseen circumstances and uncertainty around the film, the duo has decided to drop the project.

Raj Kumar Gupta and Salman Khan have been in talks for years for a film and Black Tiger was supposed to be that project. Now, they are patiently waiting for a good script to come their way.

‘The Black Tiger’ was the name given to Ravinder Kaushik by the former PM Indira Gandhi for his bravery and valuable contribution to the country. For the unversed, Agent Ravindra Kaushik is regarded as India's best spy to ever penetrate the ranks of the Pakistan Army. Popularly known as Black Tiger, Kaushik loved theatre and performing on stage, which led to the RAW spotting him and utilizing his talents for the country. He was sent to Pakistan, where he completed his LLB and joined the army, and became a commissioned officer. From 1979 to 1983 he passed on critical information to the Indian defense forces which were of great help.

